Settlers (2021) S: Sofia Boutella, Jonny Lee Miller, Brooklynn Prince, Nell Tiger Free
Settlers (2021) S: Sofia Boutella, Jonny Lee Miller, Brooklynn Prince, Nell Tiger Free
Opening in theaters and VOD July 23
Director: Wyatt Rockefeller
Starring: Sofia Boutella, Jonny Lee Miller, Brooklynn Prince
Mankind’s earliest settlers on the Martian frontier do what they must to survive the cosmic elements and each other in this science-fiction thrill ride.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/settlers_2021
I saw this during Tribeca. It was pretty good overall. It started off really strong but lost me a bit towards the end. The cinematograpy is gorgeous.
