Settlers (2021) S: Sofia Boutella, Jonny Lee Miller, Brooklynn Prince, Nell Tiger Free

Opening in theaters and VOD July 23



Director: Wyatt Rockefeller

Mankind’s earliest settlers on the Martian frontier do what they must to survive the cosmic elements and each other in this science-fiction thrill ride.

I saw this during Tribeca. It was pretty good overall. It started off really strong but lost me a bit towards the end. The cinematograpy is gorgeous.