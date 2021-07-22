DVD Talk Forum

Nope (2022: W/D: Jordan Peele) S: Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer

Nope (2022: W/D: Jordan Peele) S: Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer

   
Nope (2022: W/D: Jordan Peele) S: Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer


A new terror from the mind of the Academy Award winner.

In the wake of Get Out and Us comes Nope, the third horror movie from writer/director Jordan Peele that has been officially announced today with the first piece of poster art!

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) will be reteaming with Peele on the mysterious movie, with the cast also including Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead, Mayhem) and Keke Palmer (Scream).

Universal currently has Peeles new film set for July 22, 2022.

Plot details are under wraps for now. Stay tuned



Re: Nope (2022: W/D: Jordan Peele) S: Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer
I think Perhaps would have been a better title. I'll call up Peele and let him know.
