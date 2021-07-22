Nope (2022: W/D: Jordan Peele) S: Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,865
Likes: 0
Received 1,271 Likes on 876 Posts
Nope (2022: W/D: Jordan Peele) S: Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer
A new terror from the mind of the Academy Award winner.
In the wake of Get Out and Us comes Nope, the third horror movie from writer/director Jordan Peele that has been officially announced today with the first piece of poster art!
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) will be reteaming with Peele on the mysterious movie, with the cast also including Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead, Mayhem) and Keke Palmer (Scream).
Universal currently has Peeles new film set for July 22, 2022.
Plot details are under wraps for now. Stay tuned
In the wake of Get Out and Us comes Nope, the third horror movie from writer/director Jordan Peele that has been officially announced today with the first piece of poster art!
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) will be reteaming with Peele on the mysterious movie, with the cast also including Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead, Mayhem) and Keke Palmer (Scream).
Universal currently has Peeles new film set for July 22, 2022.
Plot details are under wraps for now. Stay tuned
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 24,754
Received 429 Likes on 308 Posts
Re: Nope (2022: W/D: Jordan Peele) S: Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer
I think Perhaps would have been a better title. I'll call up Peele and let him know.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off