The Boss Baby 2: Family Business (2021 dir. McGrath) S: Baldwin, Marsden, Goldblum, S

We took the kids to The Boss Baby 2: Family Business at the drive-in. Surprisingly entertaining. Funny, heartwarming. Jeff Goldblum is excellent. Amy Sedaris is a lot of fun. Im open to seeing the first one and would entertain a third. The Netflix show is okay.



