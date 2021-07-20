DVD Talk Forum

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business (2021 dir. McGrath) S: Baldwin, Marsden, Goldblum, S

Old 07-20-21, 12:21 AM
We took the kids to The Boss Baby 2: Family Business at the drive-in. Surprisingly entertaining. Funny, heartwarming. Jeff Goldblum is excellent. Amy Sedaris is a lot of fun. Im open to seeing the first one and would entertain a third. The Netflix show is okay.

I'm glad I could contribute to the richness of our dear forums.
Old 07-20-21, 12:31 AM
Daughter loved this one. Me not so much, but it was alright.
