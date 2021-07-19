New Order / Nuevo Orden (2020, D: Franco)
New Order / Nuevo Orden (2020, D: Franco)
Conceived six years ago, Michel Franco's near-future dystopia feels ripped from headlines that haven't yet been written. While protests rage in the streets, Marianne's high society family prepares for her wedding. At first, only splatters of green paint and the appearance of Rolando, a former employee seeking emergency medical funds, intrude on the festivities. But soon the party is unable to keep the reckoning at bay, and what follows is a swift disintegration of law and order defined first by class lines, then by disastrous government recapitulation.
I rented this last night. Though kinda brutal, I enjoyed it, as I tend to dig "collapse of society" movies. Anyway, I'm pretty much making this post because the very end had me scratching my head and I'm curious as to what y'all think:
Spoiler:
So the military decimates the rogue faction that was behind the kidnappings. Clearly, they aren't on the same side. So why did the general - acting on behalf of a family friend - have Marianne killed and frame Cristian and his mother as the kidnappers? I don't need everything spelled out for me in movies, but in this case I don't get the motivation.
My girlfriend's take: "I think the ending of the movie was just an indictment of the corruption in the military. I don't think there was any more to it. I've read two reviews and nobody is saying anything about it. But that's what I'm guessing. The military took advantage of the moment to seize it's own power from the corrupt protesters and the decent people pay the price for everyone's greed/avarice. So I'm not sure if the message then is that we shouldn't bother trying to make things more equitable in society since everyone is corrupt, or you should just not move to Mexico. "
Admittedly, I have not yet done an online deep dive to see what the director or critics have specifically said regarding the ending. Anyone else see this film? Overall thoughts? (And before anyone gets disappointed, New Order doesn't have a single song on the soundtrack.)
Re: New Order / Nuevo Orden (2020, D: Franco)
JW needs to get their algorithm fixed.
edit: Nope, they just need to display this shit better. There's a "Watch Now" listing that comes up above everything else. That only shows Apple. But scroll down a few pixels, and all the other options are listed. Exact same deal with New Order. So JW just needs a more intuitive UI for results, dammit. Get off my lawn.
Anyway, this looks pretty good. I'll check it out
That's weird. I just searched for it on the app and it shows you can buy/rent it on pretty much all platforms. Last night I rented it via YouTube. (I have tons of Google Play credits.) I don't believe it is included to stream "free" from any of the paid services, though.
