New Order / Nuevo Orden (2020, D: Franco)

So the military decimates the rogue faction that was behind the kidnappings. Clearly, they aren't on the same side. So why did the general - acting on behalf of a family friend - have Marianne killed and frame Cristian and his mother as the kidnappers? I don't need everything spelled out for me in movies, but in this case I don't get the motivation.



My girlfriend's take: "

I think the ending of the movie was just an indictment of the corruption in the military. I don't think there was any more to it. I've read two reviews and nobody is saying anything about it. But that's what I'm guessing. The military took advantage of the moment to seize it's own power from the corrupt protesters and the decent people pay the price for everyone's greed/avarice. So I'm not sure if the message then is that we shouldn't bother trying to make things more equitable in society since everyone is corrupt, or you should just not move to Mexico.