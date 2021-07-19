DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Last Letter From Your Lover (2021, D: Frizzell) S: Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones, Callum Turner

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Last Letter From Your Lover (2021, D: Frizzell) S: Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones, Callum Turner

   
Old 07-19-21, 09:40 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,826
Likes: 0
Received 1,254 Likes on 863 Posts
The Last Letter From Your Lover (2021, D: Frizzell) S: Shailene Woodley, Felicity Jones, Callum Turner


The forbidden love affair between a 1960s couple (Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner) is uncovered by an ambitious present-day journalist (Felicity Jones) after she finds a trove of secret love letters. Directed by Augustine Frizzell, adapted from Jojo Moyes’ sweeping, romantic novel, and also starring Joe Alwyn and Nabhaan Rizwan.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Fear Street Trilogy (2021, D: Janiak) - Based on R.L. Stine's novels - Netflix

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.