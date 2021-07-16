DVD Talk Forum

Untitled Wes Anderson Film - S: Murray, Swinton

Untitled Wes Anderson Film - S: Murray, Swinton

   
Untitled Wes Anderson Film - S: Murray, Swinton
Bill Murray is among the cast of Wes Anderson’s new film that will begin production in Spain in August, Variety has learned.

Sources close to the project have confirmed Murray’s casting. The actor has appeared in nine of Anderson’s movies to date, excluding the new pic.

The as-yet-untitled film also stars Tilda Swinton, as she revealed exclusively to Variety in June. Though the film is shooting in Spain, “it’s not about Spain,” Swinton had hinted. Meanwhile Anderson had said he’s “not ready to share any details” about the new film.

Murray and Swinton co-star in Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” which recently had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Murray is an old Anderson hand. Besides the Spain project and “The French Dispatch,” the duo have also worked together on “Isle of Dogs,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “The Darjeeling Limited,” “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” “The Royal Tenenbaums” and “Rushmore.”

The project is believed to have originally planned to shoot in Rome, but moved to Spain earlier this year. Sets resembling a desert landscape have been going up in Chinchón, a small town located southeast of Madrid, over the last two months, as reported by Spanish outlet El Pais. However, the film isn’t believed to necessarily be a western.
https://variety.com/2021/film/global...lm-1235021525/
Re: Untitled Wes Anderson Film - S: Murray, Swinton
I expect this film to be a hyper-realistic, straight-up relationship drama using handheld cameras in a cinema-verite style.

Re: Untitled Wes Anderson Film - S: Murray, Swinton
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
I expect this film to be a hyper-realistic, straight-up relationship drama using handheld cameras in a cinema-verite style.
Aye, I hear Anderson is going Dogme 95
