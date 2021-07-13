DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Disney/Pixar's Turning Red (2022, S: Shi) V: Chiang, Oh

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Disney/Pixar's Turning Red (2022, S: Shi) V: Chiang, Oh

   
Old 07-13-21, 09:06 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,765
Likes: 0
Received 1,226 Likes on 846 Posts
Disney/Pixar's Turning Red (2022, S: Shi) V: Chiang, Oh


Growing up is a beast. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming all-new original feature film Turning Red from Pixar Animation Studios director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar® for her 2018 short film, Bao. Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly poofs into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh voices Mei Lees protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughteran unfortunate reality for the teenager. Directed by Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, Disney and Pixars Turning Red releases March 11, 2022.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.