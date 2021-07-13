Disney/Pixar's Turning Red (2022, S: Shi) V: Chiang, Oh
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,765
Likes: 0
Received 1,226 Likes on 846 Posts
Disney/Pixar's Turning Red (2022, S: Shi) V: Chiang, Oh
Growing up is a beast. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming all-new original feature film Turning Red from Pixar Animation Studios director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar® for her 2018 short film, Bao. Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly poofs into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh voices Mei Lees protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughteran unfortunate reality for the teenager. Directed by Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, Disney and Pixars Turning Red releases March 11, 2022.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off