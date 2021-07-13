Disney/Pixar's Turning Red (2022, S: Shi) V: Chiang, Oh

Quote:

Growing up is a beast. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming all-new original feature film Turning Red from Pixar Animation Studios director Domee Shi, who won an Oscar® for her 2018 short film, Bao. Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly poofs into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh voices Mei Lees protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughteran unfortunate reality for the teenager. Directed by Shi and produced by Lindsey Collins, Disney and Pixars Turning Red releases March 11, 2022.