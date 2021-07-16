Out of Death (2021) -- S: Bruce Willis, Jaime King

Quote:



Retired cop Jack Harris’s (Bruce Willis) solace in the remote wilderness is hijacked when he encounters a lone hiker, Shannon (Jaime King), who’s on the run from dirty police. Determined to help her at any cost, Jack must tap into his killer instincts to survive the wilderness and the human predators within it. Directed by: Mike Burns Starring: Bruce Willis, Jaime King, Lala Kent Release Date: 7/16/21



