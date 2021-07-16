Out of Death (2021) -- S: Bruce Willis, Jaime King
Retired cop Jack Harris’s (Bruce Willis) solace in the remote wilderness is hijacked when he encounters a lone hiker, Shannon (Jaime King), who’s on the run from dirty police. Determined to help her at any cost, Jack must tap into his killer instincts to survive the wilderness and the human predators within it. Directed by: Mike Burns Starring: Bruce Willis, Jaime King, Lala Kent Release Date: 7/16/21
The latest Bruce Willis masterpiece. According to IMDB, this was shot in 9 days due to COVID and Willis filmed all his scenes in 1 day.
I'm sure the vast majority here won't watch this, but I just get a kick of how many movies Bruce Willis is cranking out.
Just to give you an idea how fast he's cranking these out. According to his IMDB, he has 7 movies in post production meaning already in the can. And he has 3 more movies currently filming.
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000246/
There was a time, when I was in junior high school, about the time Bruce was making Die Hard 2 & 3, Pulp Fiction, and 12 Monkeys, that Bruce Willis was my favorite actor.
That was a long time ago
That was a long time ago
