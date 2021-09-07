DVD Talk Forum

Sweet Girl (2021) - Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced - Netflix

Sweet Girl (2021) - Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced - Netflix

   
07-09-21, 08:34 AM
Sweet Girl (2021) - Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced - Netflix


A devastated husband (Jason Momoa) vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wifes death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter (Isabela Merced).
07-09-21, 08:59 AM
Re: Sweet Girl (2021) - Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced - Netflix
It's probably not that uncommon but her changing her last name in the middle of her career throws me off a little (I'm like, she looks a lot like Isabela Moner...)
07-09-21, 10:16 AM
Re: Sweet Girl (2021) - Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced - Netflix
I was about to dismiss this as another action movie, which I'm sure it is, but I admire that they are making the villains a mega corporation as opposed to a bunch of mafioso/gangster types typically used in these stories.
