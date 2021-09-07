Sweet Girl (2021) - Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced - Netflix
Sweet Girl (2021) - Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced - Netflix
A devastated husband (Jason Momoa) vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wifes death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter (Isabela Merced).
Sweet Girl (2021) - Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced - Netflix
It's probably not that uncommon but her changing her last name in the middle of her career throws me off a little (I'm like, she looks a lot like Isabela Moner...)
Sweet Girl (2021) - Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced - Netflix
I was about to dismiss this as another action movie, which I'm sure it is, but I admire that they are making the villains a mega corporation as opposed to a bunch of mafioso/gangster types typically used in these stories.
