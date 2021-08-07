Quote:

Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn has signed up an all-star cast for his new film franchise Argylle, which will be produced by Vaughns U.K.-based studio MARV.



Henry Cavill (Man of Steel), Sam Rockwell (Moon), Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine OHara (Schitts Creek), John Cena (Bumblebee) and Samuel L. Jackson (Avengers: Endgame) are all set to appear in the spy thriller.



MARV is already planning at least three films in the franchise, which is based on a debut novel of the same name by first-time author Ellie Conway.





The thriller is set to be published next year by Transworld Publishers Ltd., a division of Penguin Random House. Shooting on the film will begin in Europe this August.



The film (and book) will follow the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations. Pop singer Dua Lipa will provide music for the title track and score as well as making her acting debut in the feature.



When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Flemings books of the 50s, said Vaughan. This is going to reinvent the spy genre.



Zygi Kamasa, CEO of MARV said: We are delighted that we will be starting our fourth, and by far the biggest, feature film production since the start of the global pandemic. It demonstrates both our desire to scale up our production activity and our ambition to continue to launch new franchises beyond the Kingsman series of films.



Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman) is writing the script and MARV and Vaughan will produce alongside Fuchs, Adam Bohling and David Reid. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach will exec produce.