Queenpins (2021) - S: Bell, Howell-Baptiste, Hauser, Vaughn

Couponing goes criminal in the new trailer for Queenpins. From writer-directors Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly, the film stars Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser, Vince Vaughn and Bebe Rexha. In theaters September 10th and coming soon to Paramount+
Inspired by a true story, QUEENPINS is an outrageous comedy about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (Kristen Bell) and her best pal JoJo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted Queenpins of pink collar crime.
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell - Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, with Bebe Rexha and Vince Vaughn
Writer-Directors: Aron Gaudet & Gita Pullapilly
Producers: Linda McDonough, Nicholas Weinstock
Release Date: September 10, 2021
