Black Widow (2021, D: Shortland) -- S: Johansson, Pugh -- The Spoiler Review Thread

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.











2 hours, 13 minutes





Will officially premiere in theatres Friday and on Disney + Premier Access for $30



has been rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence/action, some language, and thematic material.”

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/black_widow_2021



Current 82% with 211 reviews as of 7/7/21

Reportedly Yes.

Reportedly Yes.

There is no official record of the budget, but it's reportedly $200M plus.This is the first MCU movie since July, 2019