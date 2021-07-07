DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: What did you think of Black Widow?
5 stars
0
0%
4 3/4 stars
0
0%
4 1/2 stars
0
0%
4 stars
1
100.00%
3 3/4 stars
0
0%
3 1/2 stars
0
0%
3 stars
0
0%
2 3/4 stars
0
0%
2 1/2 stars
0
0%
2 stars
0
0%
1 3/4 stars
0
0%
1 1/2 stars
0
0%
1 star
0
0%
0 stars
0
0%
She's dead. Who cares??
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Black Widow (2021, D: Shortland) -- S: Johansson, Pugh -- The Spoiler Review Thread

   
07-07-21, 11:27 PM
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 64,985
Received 957 Likes on 716 Posts
Black Widow (2021, D: Shortland) -- S: Johansson, Pugh -- The Spoiler Review Thread



Synopsis from Marvel.com


In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.



Trailer:


Running Time:

2 hours, 13 minutes


Will officially premiere in theatres Friday and on Disney + Premier Access for $30

Rating:

Per the MPAA, Black Widow has been rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of violence/action, some language, and thematic material.”


Rotten Tomatoes:

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/black_widow_2021

Current 82% with 211 reviews as of 7/7/21


Is there a Post credit scene?:
Spoiler:


Reportedly Yes.







There is no official record of the budget, but it's reportedly $200M plus.

This is the first MCU movie since July, 2019

Early screenings start tomorrow. Thought I would go ahead and put this up.

Please for this thread's purposes, stick to talking about the movie. If you want to continue to talk about the Stephen Dorff issue, use the other thread. If you have no interest in this movie, please don't thread crap here.

Normally I would see this tomorrow night or Friday, but I have other plans. I'm going to see a matinee on Saturday.
07-07-21, 11:35 PM
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Posts: 6,294
Received 40 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: Black Widow (2021, D: Shortland) -- S: Johansson, Pugh -- The Spoiler Review Thread
Just saw it today and its solid fun, maybe not top tier but definitely a fun ride; sort of Winter Soldier meets James Bond meets The Americans. Scarlett is great as always but Pugh and Harbour steal the show and the movie really kicks in when they enter the scene. The awkwardness of a long-delayed movie featuring a flashback about a character whos already dead mostly vanished after a while. Not the best villains but overall a solid B+ for me. Hard to believe its been almost exactly two years since my last MCU in a theatre.
