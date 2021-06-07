Rebel Moon (D: Zack Snyder) - Netflix
#1
Premium Member
Thread Starter
Rebel Moon (D: Zack Snyder) - Netflix
Looks like Snyder is getting comfortable at Netflix.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...ve-1234978201/
Snyder will co-write and direct the intergalactic adventure that is inspired by Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa and 'Star Wars.'
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...ve-1234978201/
Zack Snyder Sets Next Movie, Sci-Fi Adventure ‘Rebel Moon’, at Netflix (Exclusive)
Snyder will co-write and direct the intergalactic adventure that is inspired by Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa and 'Star Wars.'
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off