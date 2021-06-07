DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Rebel Moon (D: Zack Snyder) - Netflix

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Rebel Moon (D: Zack Snyder) - Netflix

   
Old 07-06-21, 07:23 PM
  #1  
Premium Member
Thread Starter
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 16,192
Received 340 Likes on 273 Posts
Rebel Moon (D: Zack Snyder) - Netflix
Looks like Snyder is getting comfortable at Netflix.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...ve-1234978201/


Zack Snyder Sets Next Movie, Sci-Fi Adventure ‘Rebel Moon’, at Netflix (Exclusive)


Snyder will co-write and direct the intergalactic adventure that is inspired by Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa and 'Star Wars.'
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-06-21, 07:48 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 41,455
Received 319 Likes on 245 Posts
Re: Rebel Moon (D: Zack Snyder) - Netflix
So ... Samurai 7?
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-06-21, 07:58 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Perkinsun Dzees's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: CA
Posts: 3,358
Received 72 Likes on 57 Posts
Re: Rebel Moon (D: Zack Snyder) - Netflix
Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
So ... Samurai 7?
That would be cool.



Perkinsun Dzees is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Zola (2021, D: Bravo) S: Taylour Paige, Riley Keough

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.