Paddington 3 is set to begin shooting in Q2 2022, Studiocanal announced Tuesday during the Cannes Film Festival.
The anticipated threequel, which will have a story by Paddington 1 & 2 collaborators Paul King, Simon Farnaby andMark Burton and a screenplay by Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont, will be one of the companys flagship movies in coming years as it looks to invest $1 billion in content between now and 2024, it said.
Excellent news. I got into the first two movies way late, but they are excellent family movies.
