DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Old Guard II - S: Theron (2022)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Old Guard II - S: Theron (2022)

   
Old 07-01-21, 01:16 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 31,643
Received 202 Likes on 144 Posts
The Old Guard II - S: Theron (2022)
Charlize Theron Says ‘Old Guard’ Sequel Script Complete, Filming to Begin Early Next Year (EXCLUSIVE)

By Marc Malkin

It’s official! Charlize Theron tells me that the script is done for the sequel to “The Old Guard,” her Netflix film adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name. Cameras will start rolling in the first quarter of 2022. The gay couple, played by Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli, will be back, too. “Oh, yeah!” Theron says. “They’re definitely there.”
devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
MLBFan24 (07-01-21)
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Tomorrow War (2021, D: Chris McKay) S: Pratt, Strahovski, Simmons

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.