The Old Guard II - S: Theron (2022)
Charlize Theron Says ‘Old Guard’ Sequel Script Complete, Filming to Begin Early Next Year (EXCLUSIVE)
By Marc Malkin
It’s official! Charlize Theron tells me that the script is done for the sequel to “The Old Guard,” her Netflix film adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name. Cameras will start rolling in the first quarter of 2022. The gay couple, played by Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli, will be back, too. “Oh, yeah!” Theron says. “They’re definitely there.”
Let’s go to work. https://t.co/N5em8Moq3c— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) July 1, 2021
