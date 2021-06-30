DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Have you ever preferred a movie's teaser poster more than the final poster?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Have you ever preferred a movie's teaser poster more than the final poster?

   
Old 06-30-21, 05:20 PM
  #1  
Senior Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Colorado
Posts: 805
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Have you ever preferred a movie's teaser poster more than the final poster?
Have you ever preferred a movie's teaser poster more than the final poster?
Sub-Zero is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-30-21, 05:25 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 17,778
Received 661 Likes on 460 Posts
Re: Have you ever preferred a movie's teaser poster more than the final poster?
All the time.

off the top of my head, the first two Lord of the Rings movies had beautiful artwork for the teaser posters, followed by giant floating heads for the theatrical poster (unfortunately they shit the bed with the third teaser poster).

Ive got several movie posters framed in my movie room. Raiders of the Lost Ark, Independence Day, Jurassic Park are all the teaser posters.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-30-21, 06:14 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 31,642
Received 200 Likes on 142 Posts
Re: Have you ever preferred a movie's teaser poster more than the final poster?
This one.. always... Batman 1989 except mine doesn't even have the date.



devilshalo is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-30-21, 06:20 PM
  #4  
TGM
DVD Talk Legend
 
TGM's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Massachusetts
Posts: 16,194
Received 101 Likes on 70 Posts
Re: Have you ever preferred a movie's teaser poster more than the final poster?
Alien
TGM is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
The Flash (2022, D: Muschietti) - S: Miller, Keaton and Affleck

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.