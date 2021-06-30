Have you ever preferred a movie's teaser poster more than the final poster?
Have you ever preferred a movie's teaser poster more than the final poster?
Re: Have you ever preferred a movie's teaser poster more than the final poster?
All the time.
off the top of my head, the first two Lord of the Rings movies had beautiful artwork for the teaser posters, followed by giant floating heads for the theatrical poster (unfortunately they shit the bed with the third teaser poster).
Ive got several movie posters framed in my movie room. Raiders of the Lost Ark, Independence Day, Jurassic Park are all the teaser posters.
off the top of my head, the first two Lord of the Rings movies had beautiful artwork for the teaser posters, followed by giant floating heads for the theatrical poster (unfortunately they shit the bed with the third teaser poster).
Ive got several movie posters framed in my movie room. Raiders of the Lost Ark, Independence Day, Jurassic Park are all the teaser posters.
Re: Have you ever preferred a movie's teaser poster more than the final poster?
This one.. always... Batman 1989 except mine doesn't even have the date.
