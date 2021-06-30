DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Steven Soderbergh Considering Another 'Ocean's' Movie

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Steven Soderbergh Considering Another 'Ocean's' Movie

   
Old 06-30-21, 10:42 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,623
Likes: 0
Received 1,175 Likes on 810 Posts
Steven Soderbergh Considering Another 'Ocean's' Movie
Casino owners, beware!

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Ocean's Eleven, the ultimate movie star movie. The team of director Steven Soderbergh and A-list actors George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Don Cheadle, and company would later reunite for two successful sequels, 2004's Ocean's Twelve and 2007's Ocean's Thirteen. In the decade-plus since the trilogy's final installment, costars Bernie Mac (2008) and Carl Reiner (2020) passed away, but Cheadle, who has worked six times with Soderbergh, tells EW that during filming of the duo's No Sudden Move (out Thursday on HBO Max), the filmmaker floated the idea of another Ocean's.

"We were talking about it, and then Bernie passed, and very quickly we were like, 'No, we don't want to do it,'" recalls Cheadle, who starred as British explosives expert Basher. "But I just did a movie with Stephen and he said, 'I think there may be a way to do it again. I'm thinking about it.' And it didn't go much further than that. But I don't know; I don't know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see."

The "main group" seemingly includes the remaining titular Ocean's crew from all three movies: Cheadle, Clooney, Pitt, Damon, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Eddie Jemison, Shaobo Qin, and Elliott Gould. Qin and Gould reprised their roles in 2018's spin-off Ocean's 8, which was produced by Soderbergh and starred Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, and Anne Hathaway.

Cheadle will next be seen in Space Jam: A New Legacy (out July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max).
https://ew.com/movies/new-oceans-mov...ven-soderbergh
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-30-21, 10:50 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 54,889
Received 1,575 Likes on 1,001 Posts
Re: Steven Soderbergh Considering Another 'Ocean's' Movie
I'd love another one. And bring in Bullock, Blanchette, Awkwafina and Rihanna. I hated that they stated/implied that Danny was dead. I would be delighted to see him back. And let's be honest, George Clooney needs another glamorous star vehicle again.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-30-21, 10:57 AM
  #3  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,623
Likes: 0
Received 1,175 Likes on 810 Posts
Re: Steven Soderbergh Considering Another 'Ocean's' Movie
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
I'd love another one. And bring in Bullock, Blanchette, Awkwafina and Rihanna. I hated that they stated/implied that Danny was dead. I would be delighted to see him back. And let's be honest, George Clooney needs another glamorous star vehicle again.
It would be great to see Clooney and the group in another one but he doesn’t need anything after that tequila sale. He’s worth north of half a billion now. Being a star isn’t really his thing anymore.
Last edited by dex14; 06-30-21 at 11:03 AM.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-30-21, 11:07 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 54,889
Received 1,575 Likes on 1,001 Posts
Re: Steven Soderbergh Considering Another 'Ocean's' Movie
Okay, I need it for him.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.