Untitled Guy Ritchie Film (2022) S: Statham, Grant, Plaza, Elwes, Hartnett, Malone
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,616
Likes: 0
Received 1,174 Likes on 809 Posts
Untitled Guy Ritchie Film (2022) S: Statham, Grant, Plaza, Elwes, Hartnett, Malone
STXfilms has dated Guy Ritchies untitled film for Jan. 21, 2022.
It puts the British action filmmaker back in business with STXfilms which released the Miramax title The Gentleman before the pandemic to $115M WW. It also returns Richie with his canon star Jason Statham In the film, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the worlds best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywoods biggest movie star, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), to help them on their globetrotting undercover mission to save the world.
It puts the British action filmmaker back in business with STXfilms which released the Miramax title The Gentleman before the pandemic to $115M WW. It also returns Richie with his canon star Jason Statham In the film, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the worlds best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywoods biggest movie star, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), to help them on their globetrotting undercover mission to save the world.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off