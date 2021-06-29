DVD Talk Forum

Untitled Guy Ritchie Film (2022) S: Statham, Grant, Plaza, Elwes, Hartnett, Malone

Untitled Guy Ritchie Film (2022) S: Statham, Grant, Plaza, Elwes, Hartnett, Malone

   
06-29-21
Untitled Guy Ritchie Film (2022) S: Statham, Grant, Plaza, Elwes, Hartnett, Malone
STXfilms has dated Guy Ritchies untitled film for Jan. 21, 2022.

It puts the British action filmmaker back in business with STXfilms which released the Miramax title The Gentleman before the pandemic to $115M WW. It also returns Richie with his canon star Jason Statham In the film, super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the worlds best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywoods biggest movie star, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), to help them on their globetrotting undercover mission to save the world.
https://deadline.com/2021/06/stx-dat...nd-1234783481/
