Yes, been back and feel fine. No mask required.
3
50.00%
Yes, been back and feel fine. Mask required. And I do wear.
0
0%
Yes, but still a little hesitant. Wear a mask.
0
0%
Yes, but still a little hesitant. Dont wear a mask.
0
0%
No, havent been back and not sure Ill go back again.
0
0%
No, havent been back, but slowly warming to idea.
1
16.67%
Other, please explain.
0
0%
What are you high?
2
33.33%
Going back to theaters experience Thread (6/2021)
Going back to theaters experience Thread (6/2021)
**ill keep voting anonymous, just in case youd rather not say. I dont know if its anything to be defensive about, but JIC. You know you can of course voice your opinion in post, but for those that dont want.
So, I really do miss the experience and these grand spectacles on the big screen, either 2D or 3D. You know I loved it. I really think I feel comfortable. I certainly dont wear a mask at work or around customers. And some customers wear them, some dont and I took down mask wearing requirement sign. I still havent been in public (except pharm) yet without a mask but considering it as early as tomorrow.
So, how has your experiences been? Do you feel completely comfortable? Do you wear a mask the whole time and is it comfortable?
Has anyone here gotten or someone you know who was in direct contact with you got sick?
Just curious how everyone feels whether you have been back or still wont go back.
Re: Going back to theaters experience Thread (6/2021)
I'm fully vaccinated and have been back to theaters since they released Scott Pilgrim in Dolby Cinema, what, at the end of April? It's been great. They relaxed the mask wearing inside if you're vaccinated, so no issues. I still opt to wear mine unless I'm eating or drinking in the theater.
I'll be seeing F9, Forever Purge, and Black Widow in theaters, too.
I'll be seeing F9, Forever Purge, and Black Widow in theaters, too.
Re: Going back to theaters experience Thread (6/2021)
Ive gone back with my girlfriend once so far. I felt fine about going. Just not a lot of films out that I really have wanted to see. Probably will go to Black Widow and maybe Snake Eyes. Also probably The Suicide Squad unless I decide to watch it on HBO Max.
Re: Going back to theaters experience Thread (6/2021)
Oddly, I haven't been to the cinema since Jan 2nd.
no particular reason... But I had gone a good number of times between August and December, when masks were still required.
no particular reason... But I had gone a good number of times between August and December, when masks were still required.
Re: Going back to theaters experience Thread (6/2021)
Been going regularly since Tenet last year and weekly since the first week of May.
AMC (in my area) just stopped doing the thing where they block off the seats around you when you book. I was loving that.
AMC (in my area) just stopped doing the thing where they block off the seats around you when you book. I was loving that.
Re: Going back to theaters experience Thread (6/2021)
Won't be going back, until Hollywood starts taking chances on original ideas again and stop strip mining their cartoons and amusement park rides.
