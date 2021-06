Going back to theaters experience Thread (6/2021)

**iíll keep voting anonymous, just in case youíd rather not say. I donít know if itís anything to be defensive about, but JIC. You know you can of course voice your opinion in post, but for those that donít want.



So, I really do miss the experience and these grand spectacles on the big screen, either 2D or 3D. You know I loved it. I really think I feel comfortable. I certainly donít wear a mask at work or around customers. And some customers wear them, some donít and I took down mask wearing requirement sign. I still havenít been in public (except pharm) yet without a mask but considering it as early as tomorrow.



So, how has your experiences been? Do you feel completely comfortable? Do you wear a mask the whole time and is it comfortable?



Has anyone here gotten or someone you know who was in direct contact with you got sick?



Just curious how everyone feels whether you have been back or still wonít go back.