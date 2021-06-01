DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: How has experience go back to theater been?
Yes, been back and feel fine. No mask required.
3
50.00%
Yes, been back and feel fine. Mask required. And I do wear.
0
0%
Yes, but still a little hesitant. Wear a mask.
0
0%
Yes, but still a little hesitant. Dont wear a mask.
0
0%
No, havent been back and not sure Ill go back again.
0
0%
No, havent been back, but slowly warming to idea.
1
16.67%
Other, please explain.
0
0%
What are you high?
2
33.33%
Voters: 6. You may not vote on this poll

Old 06-25-21, 07:16 PM
Going back to theaters experience Thread (6/2021)
**ill keep voting anonymous, just in case youd rather not say. I dont know if its anything to be defensive about, but JIC. You know you can of course voice your opinion in post, but for those that dont want.

So, I really do miss the experience and these grand spectacles on the big screen, either 2D or 3D. You know I loved it. I really think I feel comfortable. I certainly dont wear a mask at work or around customers. And some customers wear them, some dont and I took down mask wearing requirement sign. I still havent been in public (except pharm) yet without a mask but considering it as early as tomorrow.

So, how has your experiences been? Do you feel completely comfortable? Do you wear a mask the whole time and is it comfortable?

Has anyone here gotten or someone you know who was in direct contact with you got sick?

Just curious how everyone feels whether you have been back or still wont go back.
Old 06-25-21, 07:32 PM
Re: Going back to theaters experience Thread (6/2021)
I'm fully vaccinated and have been back to theaters since they released Scott Pilgrim in Dolby Cinema, what, at the end of April? It's been great. They relaxed the mask wearing inside if you're vaccinated, so no issues. I still opt to wear mine unless I'm eating or drinking in the theater.

I'll be seeing F9, Forever Purge, and Black Widow in theaters, too.
Old 06-25-21, 07:33 PM
Re: Going back to theaters experience Thread (6/2021)
Ive gone back with my girlfriend once so far. I felt fine about going. Just not a lot of films out that I really have wanted to see. Probably will go to Black Widow and maybe Snake Eyes. Also probably The Suicide Squad unless I decide to watch it on HBO Max.
Old 06-25-21, 07:37 PM
Re: Going back to theaters experience Thread (6/2021)
Oddly, I haven't been to the cinema since Jan 2nd.
no particular reason... But I had gone a good number of times between August and December, when masks were still required.
Old 06-25-21, 07:37 PM
Re: Going back to theaters experience Thread (6/2021)
Been going regularly since Tenet last year and weekly since the first week of May.

AMC (in my area) just stopped doing the thing where they block off the seats around you when you book. I was loving that.
Old 06-25-21, 07:46 PM
Re: Going back to theaters experience Thread (6/2021)
Won't be going back, until Hollywood starts taking chances on original ideas again and stop strip mining their cartoons and amusement park rides.
