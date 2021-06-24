Infinity Pool (D: B. Cronenberg) - S: Alexander Skarsgård

Quote:

Alexander Skarsgård is ready to dive headfirst into the Infinity Pool. The new sci-fi thriller comes from Brandon Cronenberg, the director behind the ultra-gory Possessor, which means its immediately a movie worth checking out. Neon, the distributors of Cronenbergs previous film, are handling this one as well, along with Topic Studios. The story follows a rich couple on vacation. Thats good! But something dangerous is lurking beyond their hotel. Thats bad!



Possessor was my favorite movie of last year  a brutal, gruesome, fascinating blend of sci-fi and body horror. It was directed by Brandon Cronenberg, son of David, and while the younger Cronenberg directed before Possessor, it was Possessor that made me sit up and take notice. I will watch whatever Brandon Cronenberg does next. And what hes doing next is Infinity Pool, a sci-fi thriller from Neon.



Neon announced today that Alexander Skarsgård would star in the film, which is set to being principal photography on September 6. In Infinity Pool, James and Em are young, rich, in love, and on vacation. Their all-inclusive resort boasts island tours and gleaming beaches. But outside of the hotel gates waits something much more dangerous and seductive, beyond the edge of paradise.



How mysterious! The Infinity Pool title makes me think the story has something to do with immortality  a fountain of youth-type situation, perhaps?  but thats just speculation on my part. And for all I know, the film will remain mysterious until its released. I knew next to nothing about Possessor when I saw it at the Sundance Fim Festival, and it knocked me on my ass.



Neon will co-finance and executive produce Infinity Pool alongside Topic Studios. Telefilm Canada and the Croatian Film Fund will also co-finance the production. Karen Harnisch and Andrew Cividino of Film Forge, Noah Segal and Christina Piovesan of Elevation Pictures, and Rob Cotterill are producing, with Daniel Kresmery and Jonathan Halperyn co-producing for Hero Squared and Anita Juka for 4 Film. Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman, and Emily Thomas will serve as executive producers for NEON, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller for Topic Studios, and Hengameh Panahi and Charlotte Mickie for Celluloid Dreams. Neon will release Infinity Pool in the U.S. and Elevation Pictures will release the film in Canada.



Neon has seemingly become the new home for all-things-Cronenberg. Not only are they handling Brandon Cronenbergs Infinity Pool, but theyre also working on Crimes of the Future, the long-awaited directorial return of Brandons father, David Cronenberg. Crimes of the Future is going into production soon, with a cast that includes Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart.