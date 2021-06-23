View Poll Results: What did you think of F9?
F9: The Fast Saga (Fast and Furious 9) -- (2021, D: Lin) -- S: Diesel, Cena -- The Reviews Thread
F9: The Fast Saga (Fast and Furious 9) -- (2021, D: Lin) -- S: Diesel, Cena -- The Reviews Thread
Dom Toretto is living the quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, but they know that danger always lurks just over the peaceful horizon. This time, that threat forces Dom to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves most. His crew soon comes together to stop a world-shattering plot by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered -- Dom's forsaken brother.
Trailer:
Running Time: 2 hours, 25 minutes.
Budget: No official numbers released, but it's assumed to be $200M plus
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/f9
RT score: 64% as of 6/23/21
Justin Lin returns to direct after taking the last 2 movies off. He has a writing credit on this one.
This opens Friday, but screenings start tomorrow. Might as well get this going. Seeing it tomorrow at 7:15pm.
General consensus from what I've seen is this is the most insane and absurd of the series.
