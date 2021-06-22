Die in a Gunfight (2021) -- S: Alexandra Daddario, Diego Boneta
A visually stunning movie with an exciting mix of action, humor, and heart, DIE IN A GUNFIGHT follows Mary (Alexandra Daddario) and Ben (Diego Boneta), the star-crossed black sheep of two powerful families engaged in a centuries-long feud. When Mary and Ben reignite an affair after many years apart, their forbidden love triggers a dangerous collision of schemers and killers. Fists and bullets fly, but maybe, just maybe, love will conquer all.
Comes out July 16th
