DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Die in a Gunfight (2021) -- S: Alexandra Daddario, Diego Boneta

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Die in a Gunfight (2021) -- S: Alexandra Daddario, Diego Boneta

   
Old 06-22-21, 02:16 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 64,787
Received 933 Likes on 694 Posts
Die in a Gunfight (2021) -- S: Alexandra Daddario, Diego Boneta



A visually stunning movie with an exciting mix of action, humor, and heart, DIE IN A GUNFIGHT follows Mary (Alexandra Daddario) and Ben (Diego Boneta), the star-crossed black sheep of two powerful families engaged in a centuries-long feud. When Mary and Ben reignite an affair after many years apart, their forbidden love triggers a dangerous collision of schemers and killers. Fists and bullets fly, but maybe, just maybe, love will conquer all.



Comes out July 16th
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Disney's Snow White (D: Webb) - S: Zegler - Live Action Remake

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.