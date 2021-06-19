Question about Virtual Reality movies

I recently attended Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in New York and one of the attractions was a virtual reality trip through the landscapes that inspired Van Gogh: meadows, wheatfields, forests, his room at Arles, and the village where he painted “Starry Night.” I’d never experienced VR before so it was quite exciting to me. As we “moved” through the landscape, sometimes quite rapidly, I felt the illusion of movement and gripped my chair with my hands even though the chair wasn’t actually doing anything and I wasn’t actually moving. The ride was about 15 min. long.I got to thinking, why not recreate movie worlds in virtual reality, so we could explore the landscape of film noir, for instance and move through dark alleys, rain-drenched streets, dive bars, packed nightclubs, or the lobby of the Bradbury building to Philip Marlowe’s office or something? How about a samurai village, an old western town, or a Chinese Emperor’s palace from a Shaw Bros. movie? Or the lush natural landscapes of a Miyazaki movie like TOTORO or MONONOKE, the coastal city Kiki flies over on her broom, or the floating ruins of CASTLE IN THE SKY? Why not a ride through New York of the early 20th century, or Paris or London? Possibilities like these intrigue me much more than the kinds of popular franchises that would offer much greater commercial possibilities for VR.I imagine some efforts have been made to do something like this with things like Avatar, Star Wars, Harry Potter or Jurassic Park. I tried googling the subject and came up with a reference to a VR film tied to THE MARTIAN and an animated film called “Lost” from Oculus Story Studio that looks inspired by THE IRON GIANT. Is there anything else like these?Here are the only two relevant articles I found, neither of which offers much concrete info.This is a shot of an "immersive" room at the Van Gogh exhibit, although not from the VR ride. This is just to give you some idea of what that exhibit was aiming for: