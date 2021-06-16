DVD Talk Forum

Is Frosty the snowman the god of cold weather?

Movie Talk

Is Frosty the snowman the god of cold weather?

   
06-16-21, 07:25 AM
Join Date: Jun 2021
Is Frosty the snowman the god of cold weather?
I thought so because it is immortal and returns every Christmas and has an adjective for a name. What do you think?
06-16-21, 07:34 AM
Join Date: Aug 2001
Re: Is Frosty the snowman the god of cold weather?
In my opinion, no. The true God of Cold Weather is the Yeti who, if you actually go back and look through Norse and Frigidaire mythology, you find it was the mighty Yeti Damnitschilly who created Frosty. The story goes, that Frosty was formed by the Yeti's testicles when, due to low temperatures, they fell off. Originally, Frosty was evil but was transformed into the goodly character we love today by an Elf named Robert and the Magic of Christmas.
