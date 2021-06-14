Greenland: Migration (D: Waugh) S: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin
Greenland: Migration (D: Waugh) S: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin
Not sure if it warrants a separate thread.. I'll let dex decide.
‘Greenland’ Sequel in the Works, With Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin Set to Return
Producer and financier Anton, Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Pictures and Butler and Alan Siegel’s G-BASE are producing ahead of a 2022 shoot for the feature.
BY ETAN VLESSING
JUNE 14, 2021 8:18AM
Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin are set to return for a sequel to the 2020 disaster film Greenland now in the works.
Butler will reprise his role as structural engineer John Garrity, alongside co-star Morena Baccarin as Allison Garrity. Director Ric Roman Waugh will return to helm the sequel, based on a script by Greenland writer Chris Sparling.
Financier Anton, Basil Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Pictures (John Wick) and Butler and Alan Siegel’s G-BASE are producing.
The sequel will once again follow the Garrity family, who survive a near-extinction level event when an interstellar comet hits the earth and must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home.
Anton is fully financing the film and controlling all rights, with CAA Media Finance set to partner on the U.S. sale. The Greenland sequel will shoot in 2022.
The original Greenland feature debuted last summer. Ric Roman Waugh said in a statement: “Greenland spoke to our humanity in the middle of a global catastrophic event, highlighting what people are capable of doing to one another, both good and bad, when it’s life or death. The irony is we made the first film pre Covid and watched many situations come to reality. I’m really looking forward to the next chapter of The Garritys post the first extinction event.”
Butler is represented by Alan Siegel Entertainment and CAA.
re: Greenland: Migration (D: Waugh) S: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin
This could be interesting. I liked the first one well enough, it will be interesting to see if the new one has a cure for diabetes or if the plot revolves around the kid's meds again.
re: Greenland: Migration (D: Waugh) S: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin
Since the 1st one was surprisingly good, I am ok with a sequel.
re: Greenland: Migration (D: Waugh) S: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin
The sequel could be interesting with the re-building of their society and dealing with other threats.
Deadline says the sequel is called "Greenland: Migration"
re: Greenland: Migration (D: Waugh) S: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin
Maybe in the sequel he can finally call his neighbor to let him know what's up...
re: Greenland: Migration (D: Waugh) S: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin
I'm down for more Baccarin Funny thing is when I saw this thread had popped back up, I laughed as I joked to myself thinking "Greenland 2: Electric Boogaloo".
