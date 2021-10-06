LOTR: The War of the Rohirrim(D: Kenji Kamiyama)
LOTR: The War of the Rohirrim(D: Kenji Kamiyama)
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/mo...up-1234965985/
Set 250 years before the events in the movie trilogy, it will cover an untold story about Helm's Deep.
Jackson is not involved but has apparently given his blessing.
This is separate from the Amazon series which is set in the Second Age of Middle Earth (LOTR is in the Third Age).
Any Middle Earth experts know what could be happening in that time frame?
Titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the stand-alone feature will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama, an anime veteran who last directed Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex TV series, and produced by Joseph Chou.
