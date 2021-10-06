Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021) -- S: Bruce Willis, Megan Fox

Quote:



Midnight In The Switchgrass  In theaters July 23. Bruce Willis, Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, and Machine Gun Kelly



Based on the true story of Texas most dangerous serial killer. FBI agent Karl Helter and his partner Rebecca Lombardi are very close to busting a sex-trafficking ring. When they realize their investigation has crossed the path of a brutal serial killer, they team up with Texas Ranger Byron Crawford, who has years on this case. When Rebecca herself is abducted by their target and her life hangs in the balance, Karl and Byron have precious few hours to piece together the last clues and put an end to the infamous Truck Stop Killer.

