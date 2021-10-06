Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021) -- S: Bruce Willis, Megan Fox
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 64,635
Received 900 Likes on 675 Posts
Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021) -- S: Bruce Willis, Megan Fox
Midnight In The Switchgrass In theaters July 23. Bruce Willis, Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, and Machine Gun Kelly
Based on the true story of Texas most dangerous serial killer. FBI agent Karl Helter and his partner Rebecca Lombardi are very close to busting a sex-trafficking ring. When they realize their investigation has crossed the path of a brutal serial killer, they team up with Texas Ranger Byron Crawford, who has years on this case. When Rebecca herself is abducted by their target and her life hangs in the balance, Karl and Byron have precious few hours to piece together the last clues and put an end to the infamous Truck Stop Killer.
This was one of the first few movies that got shut down last March due to the pandemic. It's also supposedly based on a true story.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off