Vortex (D: Gaspar Noe) - S: Dario Argento, Françoise Lebrun, Alex Lutz
Following up his love-it-or-hate-it Climax, director Gaspar Noé secretly shot a new film this past spring and its among the additions to the Cannes Film Festival lineup, which also includes new work by Ari Folman, a Bill Murray concert film, Noémie Merlants directorial debut, and more.
As for the Enter the Void directors latest, he shot Vortex over twenty days between mid-March and April 2021, with a cast including Dario Argento, Françoise Lebrun, and Alex Lutz, as well as a budget of 3.3 million euros, more than his last two features. Check out a roughly-translated synopsis below via his production company:
Gaspar Noé, son of the Argentinian painter Luis Felipe Noé, finished his film at the last minute because he shot it quickly and late. A quasi-documentary film about the last days of a loving old couple suffering from senility, played by Françoise Lebrun and Dario Argento. It is also the meeting of Eustache and a giallo dreamed and orchestrated by the creator of Enter the Void in a great love film sucked into the vortex of oblivion and death, roughly the opposite of Lovehis film that appeared in the Official Selection in 2015.
