The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021, D: Showalter) -- Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the worlds largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasnt long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.
Directed by: Michael Showalter Written by: Abe Sylvia Produced by: Jessica Chastain, p.g.a., Kelly Carmichael, p.g.a., Rachel Shane, p.g.a., Gigi Pritzker
Cast: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach, and Vincent DOnofrio
Comes out September 17th in theatres
Re: The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021, D: Showalter) -- Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield
Either Jessica Hahn is horribly miscast here, or she's not figuring into this story much. The only other woman listed there in the cast is Cherry Jones.
Re: The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021, D: Showalter) -- Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield
No one is credited on the IMDB page as Jessica Hahn. So yeah she probably has virtually no role in this telling of the story.
