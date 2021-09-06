DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021, D: Showalter) -- Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021, D: Showalter) -- Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield

   
Old 06-09-21, 02:52 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 64,619
Received 895 Likes on 671 Posts
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021, D: Showalter) -- Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield



THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. In the 1970s and 80s, Tammy Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, rose from humble beginnings to create the worlds largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasnt long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.

Directed by: Michael Showalter Written by: Abe Sylvia Produced by: Jessica Chastain, p.g.a., Kelly Carmichael, p.g.a., Rachel Shane, p.g.a., Gigi Pritzker

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne, Louis Cancelmi, Sam Jaeger, Gabriel Olds, Mark Wystrach, and Vincent DOnofrio


Comes out September 17th in theatres
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-09-21, 03:03 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 54,584
Received 1,519 Likes on 959 Posts
Re: The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021, D: Showalter) -- Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield
Either Jessica Hahn is horribly miscast here, or she's not figuring into this story much. The only other woman listed there in the cast is Cherry Jones.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-09-21, 03:10 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 64,619
Received 895 Likes on 671 Posts
Re: The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021, D: Showalter) -- Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Either Jessica Hahn is horribly miscast here, or she's not figuring into this story much. The only other woman listed there in the cast is Cherry Jones.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9115530...=tt_cl_sm#cast

No one is credited on the IMDB page as Jessica Hahn. So yeah she probably has virtually no role in this telling of the story.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-09-21, 03:38 PM
  #4  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,478
Likes: 0
Received 1,118 Likes on 769 Posts
Re: The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021, D: Showalter) -- Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
Either Jessica Hahn is horribly miscast here, or she's not figuring into this story much. The only other woman listed there in the cast is Cherry Jones.
Huh?
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Fear Street Trilogy (2021, D: Janiak) - Based on R.L. Stine's novels - Netflix

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.