Re: What SINGLE movie of STEVEN SPIELBERG defines his entire career?

Quote: Dr. DVD Originally Posted by E. T.

I think probablybut I so badly want to sayI know the OP only wants one movie but I think there are two Spielbergs. There the director who has an enormous sense of imagination and wonder. This was the Spielberg of the late 70s and the 80s. Thatís where Iíd chooseThen thereís the serious Spielberg who shows the dramatic and complicated real world. Iíd choosefor that Spielberg.