Re: What SINGLE movie of STEVEN SPIELBERG defines his entire career?

Quote: Dr. DVD Originally Posted by E. T.

I think probablybut I so badly want to sayI know the OP only wants one movie but I think there are two Spielbergs. There the director who has an enormous sense of imagination and wonder. This was the Spielberg of the late 70s and the 80s. Thats where Id chooseThen theres the serious Spielberg who shows the dramatic and complicated real world. Id choosefor that Spielberg.