What SINGLE movie of STEVEN SPIELBERG defines his entire career?

   
06-08-21, 08:03 PM
Join Date: Jan 2000
Posts: 3,339
What SINGLE movie of STEVEN SPIELBERG defines his entire career?
Considering the sheer breadth of his filmography,
what single movie would you choose that defines STEVEN SPIELBERG
for the man who he is, and the kind of movies he creates?
06-08-21, 08:19 PM
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Daytona Beach, FL
Posts: 22,445
Received 45 Likes on 35 Posts
Re: What SINGLE movie of STEVEN SPIELBERG defines his entire career?
E. T.
06-08-21, 08:26 PM
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 954
Received 64 Likes on 52 Posts
Re: What SINGLE movie of STEVEN SPIELBERG defines his entire career?
Jaws.
06-08-21, 08:40 PM
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 8,157
Received 144 Likes on 111 Posts
Re: What SINGLE movie of STEVEN SPIELBERG defines his entire career?
Poltergeist.

Thirded for Jaws: it set the template for how most all of his movies play out, regardless of genre, and it contains aspects of almost everything he does. Tension, sense of wonder, a little humor, populism, eccentric individualism, thrills, etc.
06-08-21, 08:43 PM
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 17,627
Received 577 Likes on 415 Posts
Re: What SINGLE movie of STEVEN SPIELBERG defines his entire career?
Originally Posted by Dr. DVD View Post
E. T.
I think probably E.T. but I so badly want to say Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

I know the OP only wants one movie but I think there are two Spielbergs. There the director who has an enormous sense of imagination and wonder. This was the Spielberg of the late 70s and the 80s. Thats where Id choose CE3K.

Then theres the serious Spielberg who shows the dramatic and complicated real world. Id choose Schindlers List for that Spielberg.
06-08-21, 08:52 PM
Join Date: Jan 2000
Posts: 3,339
Re: What SINGLE movie of STEVEN SPIELBERG defines his entire career?
Great responses from everyone so far!

I agree, GoldenJCJ - There are two sides to Spielberg's career - The imaginative Spieberg / The serious Spielberg.

Now, imagine Spielberg's tombstone - If there was room for only one movie title on that tombsstone that covers both sides of Spielberg, could there be one?
06-08-21, 09:09 PM
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,179
Received 72 Likes on 57 Posts
Re: What SINGLE movie of STEVEN SPIELBERG defines his entire career?
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
I know the OP only wants one movie but I think there are two Spielbergs. There the director who has an enormous sense of imagination and wonder. This was the Spielberg of the late 70s and the 80s. That’s where I’d choose CE3K.
Right, I believe his is too varied to be defined by a single movie. I'm sure you could argue Star Wars defined Lucas, but even a filmmaker like Zemeckis I don't think has a single film that defines his career (is it the perfect storytelling of Back To The Future? The technical achievements of Who Framed Roger Rabbit?/Forrest Gump? The motion capture films?)

I think there are films that define a period of time in their careers, but not the whole thing.
