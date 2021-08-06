What SINGLE movie of STEVEN SPIELBERG defines his entire career?
What SINGLE movie of STEVEN SPIELBERG defines his entire career?
Considering the sheer breadth of his filmography,
what single movie would you choose that defines STEVEN SPIELBERG
for the man who he is, and the kind of movies he creates?
Jaws.
Poltergeist.
Thirded for Jaws: it set the template for how most all of his movies play out, regardless of genre, and it contains aspects of almost everything he does. Tension, sense of wonder, a little humor, populism, eccentric individualism, thrills, etc.
I know the OP only wants one movie but I think there are two Spielbergs. There the director who has an enormous sense of imagination and wonder. This was the Spielberg of the late 70s and the 80s. Thats where Id choose CE3K.
Then theres the serious Spielberg who shows the dramatic and complicated real world. Id choose Schindlers List for that Spielberg.
Great responses from everyone so far!
I agree, GoldenJCJ - There are two sides to Spielberg's career - The imaginative Spieberg / The serious Spielberg.
Now, imagine Spielberg's tombstone - If there was room for only one movie title on that tombsstone that covers both sides of Spielberg, could there be one?
I think there are films that define a period of time in their careers, but not the whole thing.
