The Last Mercenary (Netflix; 2021) Jean-Claude Van Damme
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,850
Received 87 Likes on 69 Posts
The Last Mercenary (Netflix; 2021) Jean-Claude Van Damme
Seems to play to his strengths (and fading looks) as an aging action star:
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off