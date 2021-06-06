Fatherhood (2021, D: Paul Weitz) S: Kevin Hart

Quote: This Father's Day weekend, Kevin Hart stars in a heartwarming, funny and emotional true story about a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood. Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, and Paul Reiser round out this all-star cast. Watch FATHERHOOD, only on Netflix, June 18.



Directed by Paul Weitz. Based on the uplifting memoir by Matthew Logelin.

This was supposed to come out last year, got pushed multiple times, and eventually, Sony sold it to Netflix.