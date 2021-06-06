Fatherhood (2021, D: Paul Weitz) S: Kevin Hart
Fatherhood (2021, D: Paul Weitz) S: Kevin Hart
This Father's Day weekend, Kevin Hart stars in a heartwarming, funny and emotional true story about a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood. Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, and Paul Reiser round out this all-star cast. Watch FATHERHOOD, only on Netflix, June 18.
Directed by Paul Weitz. Based on the uplifting memoir by Matthew Logelin.
