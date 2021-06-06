DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Fatherhood (2021, D: Paul Weitz) S: Kevin Hart

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Fatherhood (2021, D: Paul Weitz) S: Kevin Hart

   
Old 06-06-21, 04:24 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,439
Likes: 0
Received 1,110 Likes on 762 Posts
Fatherhood (2021, D: Paul Weitz) S: Kevin Hart


This Father's Day weekend, Kevin Hart stars in a heartwarming, funny and emotional true story about a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood. Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, and Paul Reiser round out this all-star cast. Watch FATHERHOOD, only on Netflix, June 18.

Directed by Paul Weitz. Based on the uplifting memoir by Matthew Logelin.
This was supposed to come out last year, got pushed multiple times, and eventually, Sony sold it to Netflix.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Evil Dead Rise (D: Cronin, P: Raimi, Campbell)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.