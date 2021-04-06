Cruella Sequel in Early Development at Disney

Quote:

Dalmatians are proving to be Disneys new best friends.



As Cruella heads into its second weekend, The Hollywood Reporter has learned the studio behind the Emma Stone-starrer is in early development on a sequel. Cruella director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are expected to return for a sequel to the film that stars Stone as fan-favorite One Hundred and One Dalmatians villainess Cruella de Vil.



Cruella debuted May 28 simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ under the streaming services Premier Access tier, making it available to purchase for $30. The film has earned $48.5 million globally. It received positive reviews and has been praised for its 1970s punk rock aesthetic.





We are very pleased with Cruellas box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date, a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to As in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.



Disney has found success mining its library of beloved animated features for live-action, starting with Alice in Wonderland (2010) and including Angelina Jolies Maleficent (2014), Cinderella (2015) and $1 billion grossers that include Beauty and the Beast (2017), Aladdin (2019) and The Lion King (2019). The studio isnt done with its successful decade-plus strategy yet as it has live-action reimaginings Pinocchio, Peter Pan & Wendy and The Little Mermaid in the works.