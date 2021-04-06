DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Cruella Sequel in Early Development at Disney

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Cruella Sequel in Early Development at Disney

   
Old 06-04-21, 08:05 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,423
Likes: 0
Received 1,108 Likes on 760 Posts
Cruella Sequel in Early Development at Disney
Dalmatians are proving to be Disneys new best friends.

As Cruella heads into its second weekend, The Hollywood Reporter has learned the studio behind the Emma Stone-starrer is in early development on a sequel. Cruella director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are expected to return for a sequel to the film that stars Stone as fan-favorite One Hundred and One Dalmatians villainess Cruella de Vil.

Cruella debuted May 28 simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ under the streaming services Premier Access tier, making it available to purchase for $30. The film has earned $48.5 million globally. It received positive reviews and has been praised for its 1970s punk rock aesthetic.


We are very pleased with Cruellas box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date, a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to As in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.

Disney has found success mining its library of beloved animated features for live-action, starting with Alice in Wonderland (2010) and including Angelina Jolies Maleficent (2014), Cinderella (2015) and $1 billion grossers that include Beauty and the Beast (2017), Aladdin (2019) and The Lion King (2019). The studio isnt done with its successful decade-plus strategy yet as it has live-action reimaginings Pinocchio, Peter Pan & Wendy and The Little Mermaid in the works.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/cruella-2-sequel-disney-emma-stone-1234963423/amp/
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Untitled A Quiet Place Film (2023, W/D: Jeff Nichols)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.