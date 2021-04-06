Cruella Sequel in Early Development at Disney
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,423
Likes: 0
Received 1,108 Likes on 760 Posts
Cruella Sequel in Early Development at Disney
Dalmatians are proving to be Disneys new best friends.
As Cruella heads into its second weekend, The Hollywood Reporter has learned the studio behind the Emma Stone-starrer is in early development on a sequel. Cruella director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are expected to return for a sequel to the film that stars Stone as fan-favorite One Hundred and One Dalmatians villainess Cruella de Vil.
Cruella debuted May 28 simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ under the streaming services Premier Access tier, making it available to purchase for $30. The film has earned $48.5 million globally. It received positive reviews and has been praised for its 1970s punk rock aesthetic.
We are very pleased with Cruellas box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date, a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to As in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.
Disney has found success mining its library of beloved animated features for live-action, starting with Alice in Wonderland (2010) and including Angelina Jolies Maleficent (2014), Cinderella (2015) and $1 billion grossers that include Beauty and the Beast (2017), Aladdin (2019) and The Lion King (2019). The studio isnt done with its successful decade-plus strategy yet as it has live-action reimaginings Pinocchio, Peter Pan & Wendy and The Little Mermaid in the works.
As Cruella heads into its second weekend, The Hollywood Reporter has learned the studio behind the Emma Stone-starrer is in early development on a sequel. Cruella director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are expected to return for a sequel to the film that stars Stone as fan-favorite One Hundred and One Dalmatians villainess Cruella de Vil.
Cruella debuted May 28 simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ under the streaming services Premier Access tier, making it available to purchase for $30. The film has earned $48.5 million globally. It received positive reviews and has been praised for its 1970s punk rock aesthetic.
We are very pleased with Cruellas box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date, a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to As in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.
Disney has found success mining its library of beloved animated features for live-action, starting with Alice in Wonderland (2010) and including Angelina Jolies Maleficent (2014), Cinderella (2015) and $1 billion grossers that include Beauty and the Beast (2017), Aladdin (2019) and The Lion King (2019). The studio isnt done with its successful decade-plus strategy yet as it has live-action reimaginings Pinocchio, Peter Pan & Wendy and The Little Mermaid in the works.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off