Demon Slayer: Mugen Train
Saw Demon Slayer over the weekend, despite knowing zero about the series and having seen nothing about the film itself besides the fact that it took over Spirited Away's #1 spot.
It wasn't awful. I thought the mix of animation styles (there had to have been at least five) was pretty cool. One thing I did not understand: Is this series a satire? Most of it was so over the top cliche that I figured it must be. My girlfriend actually binged the series after seeing the movie and said she doesn't think it is, though.
