DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

   
Old 06-01-21, 10:28 AM
  #1  
Administrator
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 1,495
Received 205 Likes on 146 Posts
Demon Slayer: Mugen Train
Saw Demon Slayer over the weekend, despite knowing zero about the series and having seen nothing about the film itself besides the fact that it took over Spirited Away's #1 spot.

It wasn't awful. I thought the mix of animation styles (there had to have been at least five) was pretty cool. One thing I did not understand: Is this series a satire? Most of it was so over the top cliche that I figured it must be. My girlfriend actually binged the series after seeing the movie and said she doesn't think it is, though.
IBJoel is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.