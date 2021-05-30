View Poll Results: Will the Domestic Box Office ever be the same? (June 2021 -->)
Yes, < 1 year.
0
0%
Yes, 1-3 years.
33.33%
Yes, 3-5 years.
0
0%
Yes, > 5 years.
0
0%
No, never.
66.67%
Other (please specify...)
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,030
Received 259 Likes on 226 Posts
Will the Domestic Box Office ever be the same? (June 2021 -->)
With everything going on, still going on, do you think we will see the blockbuster numbers we are used to seeing? i mean we are drooling over AQPII's $57 million OW over a 4-day weekend (Memorial Day weekend), for a critically reviewed, based on a highly critically reviewed first movie which was a financial success, a month into what is supposed to be of the summer blockbuster season, which i am not sure you can call them that since some of them stream same day on some services (mostly HBO Max for no extra fee), so that surely bites into BO.
not to mention chains closed up already. some possibly going, so, much less theaters has to have changed landscape already.
so will it ever be the same? few years away? year away?
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Will the Domestic Box Office ever be the same? (June 2021 -->)
Sure it will. Theaters that close due to pandemic will be taken over by other companies. Just wait until Top Gun and Bond opens. I have faith.
