DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Plan B (2021, D: Morales) S: Kuhoo Verma, Victoria Moroles

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Plan B (2021, D: Morales) S: Kuhoo Verma, Victoria Moroles

   
Old 05-29-21, 09:06 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,401
Likes: 0
Received 1,100 Likes on 753 Posts
Plan B (2021, D: Morales) S: Kuhoo Verma, Victoria Moroles


The best trips are never planned. When a straight-laced high school student has a regrettable first sexual encounter, she and her and slacker best friend have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan B pill in America's heartland.

Watch the Hulu Original Film, Plan B, May 28th.
100% on RT: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/plan_b_2021
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Old (2021, W/D: Shyamalan) S: García Bernal, Wolff, Scanlen, McKenzie, Krieps

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.