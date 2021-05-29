Plan B (2021, D: Morales) S: Kuhoo Verma, Victoria Moroles
The best trips are never planned. When a straight-laced high school student has a regrettable first sexual encounter, she and her and slacker best friend have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan B pill in America's heartland.
Watch the Hulu Original Film, Plan B, May 28th.
