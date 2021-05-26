DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

False Positive (2021) - S: Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan, Sophia Bush, Gretchen Mol

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

False Positive (2021) - S: Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan, Sophia Bush, Gretchen Mol

   
Old 05-26-21, 10:59 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,374
Likes: 0
Received 1,095 Likes on 749 Posts
False Positive (2021) - S: Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan, Sophia Bush, Gretchen Mol

Never underestimate a mothers intuition. The Hulu Original film, False Positive, premieres June 25, only on Hulu.

About False Positive:
After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle's gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own birth story. As if getting pregnant weren't complicated enough

False Positive is directed by John Lee, written by Ilana Glazer and John Lee, and produced by Ilana Glazer, John Lee, and Jonathan Wang. The film stars Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan, Sophia Bush and Gretchen Mol. A24 serves as the studio.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Last Movie You Watched Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.