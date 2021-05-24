View Poll Results: What did you think of A Quiet Place Part 2?
A Quiet Place Part II (2021, D: Krasinski) -- S: Blunt -- The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread
IMDB Synopsis:
Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.
Running Time:
97 Minutes
Rating:
PG-13
Release Date:
May 27 (Thursday), May 28 (Friday)
Reported Production Budget:
$17M according to: https://www.the-numbers.com/movie/Qu...0)#tab=summary
Trailer:
Rotten Tomatoes Score:
93% with 84 reviews as of 5/24/21
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/a_quiet_place_part_ii
Alright, I decided to get this thread going. This opens Thursday night and reviews are out and the vast majority of early reviews are positive or say this is even better than the 1st movie.
I know some of you still have trepidations of going to the movies, so it's entirely up to you if you want to watch this now or not.
It will be available on Paramount Plus sometime in mid to late July i
If you don't subscribe to Paramount Plus and have no interest or plans to go to the theatre, you will likely have to wait 3 months for it to hit $20 VOD
I already have my ticket booked for Thursday night in Dolby.
