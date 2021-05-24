Poor Things (D: Lanthimos) S: Stone, Ruffalo, Dafoe

Quote:

Mark Ruffalo will star opposite Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos upcoming adaptation of Poor Things, from Searchlight Pictures, Film 4 and Element Pictures.



Ruffalo, an Emmy winner and three-time Oscar nominee, joins Oscar winner Stone and four-time nominee Willem Dafoe in the film adaptation of Alasdair Greys novel.



Lanthimos will direct and produce the film from a script by Tony McNamara, after pairing on The Favourite, for which McNamara earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing the screenplay.



Poor Things is a Frankenstein-esque tale set in the Victorian-era, described as a story of love, discovery and scientific daring, focusing on a young woman named Belle Baxter (Stone) brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist.



Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures, which has produced all of Lanthimos English-language films (The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Favorite), as well as Room and Hulus Normal People, will produce the film. In addition to starring in the film, Stone will produce the project, under her Fruit Tree banner.

