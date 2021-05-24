Poor Things (D: Lanthimos) S: Stone, Ruffalo, Dafoe
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,339
Likes: 0
Received 1,087 Likes on 742 Posts
Poor Things (D: Lanthimos) S: Stone, Ruffalo, Dafoe
Mark Ruffalo will star opposite Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos upcoming adaptation of Poor Things, from Searchlight Pictures, Film 4 and Element Pictures.
Ruffalo, an Emmy winner and three-time Oscar nominee, joins Oscar winner Stone and four-time nominee Willem Dafoe in the film adaptation of Alasdair Greys novel.
Lanthimos will direct and produce the film from a script by Tony McNamara, after pairing on The Favourite, for which McNamara earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing the screenplay.
Poor Things is a Frankenstein-esque tale set in the Victorian-era, described as a story of love, discovery and scientific daring, focusing on a young woman named Belle Baxter (Stone) brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist.
Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures, which has produced all of Lanthimos English-language films (The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Favorite), as well as Room and Hulus Normal People, will produce the film. In addition to starring in the film, Stone will produce the project, under her Fruit Tree banner.
Ruffalo, an Emmy winner and three-time Oscar nominee, joins Oscar winner Stone and four-time nominee Willem Dafoe in the film adaptation of Alasdair Greys novel.
Lanthimos will direct and produce the film from a script by Tony McNamara, after pairing on The Favourite, for which McNamara earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing the screenplay.
Poor Things is a Frankenstein-esque tale set in the Victorian-era, described as a story of love, discovery and scientific daring, focusing on a young woman named Belle Baxter (Stone) brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist.
Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures, which has produced all of Lanthimos English-language films (The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Favorite), as well as Room and Hulus Normal People, will produce the film. In addition to starring in the film, Stone will produce the project, under her Fruit Tree banner.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off