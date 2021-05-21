DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

The Dry (2021, D: Connolly) - S: Eric Bana

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

The Dry (2021, D: Connolly) - S: Eric Bana

   
Old 05-21-21, 05:44 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,304
Likes: 0
Received 1,081 Likes on 737 Posts
The Dry (2021, D: Connolly) - S: Eric Bana


Opening in theaters and VOD May 21

Based on the global bestseller by Jane Harper, a federal agent’s (Eric Bana) homecoming leads to a deeply personal murder investigation that reopens old wounds and threatens to unravel the tight-knit small town.

Eric Bana stars as Aaron Falk, along with Genevieve O'Reilly, Matt Nable, James Frecheville, Keir O'Donnell, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Eddie Baroo, & BeBe Bettencourt.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5144174
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_dry
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
No Sudden Move (2021, D: Soderbergh) S: Cheadle, Del Toro, Hamm, Harbour, Liotta

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.