The Dry (2021, D: Connolly) - S: Eric Bana
The Dry (2021, D: Connolly) - S: Eric Bana
Opening in theaters and VOD May 21
Based on the global bestseller by Jane Harper, a federal agent’s (Eric Bana) homecoming leads to a deeply personal murder investigation that reopens old wounds and threatens to unravel the tight-knit small town.
Eric Bana stars as Aaron Falk, along with Genevieve O'Reilly, Matt Nable, James Frecheville, Keir O'Donnell, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Eddie Baroo, & BeBe Bettencourt.
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_dry
