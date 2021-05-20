DVD Talk Forum

Above Suspicion (2019, D: Noyce) S: Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, Johnny Knoxville, Thora Birch

Old 05-20-21, 08:03 PM
Above Suspicion (2019, D: Noyce) S: Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, Johnny Knoxville, Thora Birch


Based on the true story of one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history, this gritty crime-thriller stars Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones") as Susan Smith, a young woman desperate to escape a seedy life of crime and drugs in Kentucky coal mining town. When a newly minted FBI agent named Mark Putnam (Jack Huston, "Fargo") recruits Susan as his informant for a high-profile case, she believes her bad luck may finally be changing. But as Susan and Putnam's relationship deepens, so does the danger, setting them both on a collision course with deadly consequences.
