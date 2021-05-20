DVD Talk Forum

Movies without the 'New Guy'

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Movies without the 'New Guy'
The majority of mainstream movies involving specialists doing their job will have a 'new guy' or an outsider tag along so the experienced people can explain what they're doing. Obviously, this is a bit of narrative hand-holding to ensure the audience doesn't get lost.

From what I remember, 2004's Spartan doesn't have this character, which would explain why I found it a bit hard to follow.


I'm sure I've seen other films where the characters just do their thing without having to explain their actions to the new guy, but I'm hard pressed to think of others right now. Can anyone else name films involving specialists where there is no outsider/new guy character?
