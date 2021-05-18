Charles Grodin dead at 86
#1






Charles Grodin dead at 86
RIP
I was a fan of some of the movies he made in the 1980s.
If you can't read the NY Times link, he died of Bone Marrow cancer
https://deadline.com/2021/05/charles...86-1234759382/
#2

Re: Charles Grodin dead at 86
Oh that's so sad. I was just thinking about Midnight Run today and recently rewatched So I Married An Axe Murderer, which he has a fun cameo role in. He was always so great.
#3





#5






Re: Charles Grodin dead at 86
When I started to think of his roles, I immediately went back to Seems Like Old Times. He was a talented actor who will be missed.
#6





Re: Charles Grodin dead at 86
Early memories of him in Seems Like Old Times and The Great Muppet Caper from the '80s.
RIP Charles Grodin
