Charles Grodin dead at 86

Movie Talk

Charles Grodin dead at 86

   
05-18-21, 01:00 PM
Charles Grodin dead at 86



RIP

I was a fan of some of the movies he made in the 1980s.


If you can't read the NY Times link, he died of Bone Marrow cancer

https://deadline.com/2021/05/charles...86-1234759382/
05-18-21, 01:08 PM
Re: Charles Grodin dead at 86
Oh that's so sad. I was just thinking about Midnight Run today and recently rewatched So I Married An Axe Murderer, which he has a fun cameo role in. He was always so great.
05-18-21, 01:08 PM
Re: Charles Grodin dead at 86
Bummer. He was so funny. I loved him so much in my favorite movie of all time

And of course he's amazing in Midnight Run
05-18-21, 01:13 PM
Re: Charles Grodin dead at 86
Any Beethoven fans?

RIP.
05-18-21, 01:15 PM
Re: Charles Grodin dead at 86
When I started to think of his roles, I immediately went back to Seems Like Old Times. He was a talented actor who will be missed.

05-18-21, 01:16 PM
Re: Charles Grodin dead at 86
Early memories of him in Seems Like Old Times and The Great Muppet Caper from the '80s.



RIP Charles Grodin
