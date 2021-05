Army of Thieves (D: Schweighöfer) - prequel to Army of the Dead

Quote:

Zack Snyder’s zombie movie Army of the Dead, out in theaters this weekend and on Netflix next weekend, is getting two different follow-up projects, including a prequel anime series titled “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.” The other project is a live-action prequel movie titled Army of Thieves, and Netflix has shared an official plot synopsis for that movie this week.



Matthias Schweighöfer is directing Army of Thieves, a prequel movie that will center on his character that we’ll first be meeting in Snyder’s Army of the Dead. His name is Dieter.



In Army of Thieves…



“A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.”



Producers for the prequel movie include Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder.