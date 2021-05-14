Army of Thieves (D: Schweighöfer) - prequel to Army of the Dead

Quote:

Zack Snyders zombie movie Army of the Dead, out in theaters this weekend and on Netflix next weekend, is getting two different follow-up projects, including a prequel anime series titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. The other project is a live-action prequel movie titled Army of Thieves, and Netflix has shared an official plot synopsis for that movie this week.



Matthias Schweighöfer is directing Army of Thieves, a prequel movie that will center on his character that well first be meeting in Snyders Army of the Dead. His name is Dieter.



In Army of Thieves



A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.



Producers for the prequel movie include Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder.