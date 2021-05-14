Army of Thieves (D: Schweighöfer) - prequel to Army of the Dead
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,242
Likes: 0
Received 1,067 Likes on 726 Posts
Army of Thieves (D: Schweighöfer) - prequel to Army of the Dead
Zack Snyders zombie movie Army of the Dead, out in theaters this weekend and on Netflix next weekend, is getting two different follow-up projects, including a prequel anime series titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. The other project is a live-action prequel movie titled Army of Thieves, and Netflix has shared an official plot synopsis for that movie this week.
Matthias Schweighöfer is directing Army of Thieves, a prequel movie that will center on his character that well first be meeting in Snyders Army of the Dead. His name is Dieter.
In Army of Thieves
A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.
Producers for the prequel movie include Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder.
Matthias Schweighöfer is directing Army of Thieves, a prequel movie that will center on his character that well first be meeting in Snyders Army of the Dead. His name is Dieter.
In Army of Thieves
A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.
Producers for the prequel movie include Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off