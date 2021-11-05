DVD Talk Forum

The Protégé (2021, D: Martin Campbell) S: Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson

Movie Talk

The Protégé (2021, D: Martin Campbell) S: Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson

   
The Protégé (2021, D: Martin Campbell) S: Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson


The Protégé– In Theaters August 20, 2021! Starring Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, and Samuel L. Jackson, with Robert Patrick

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.

Directed by Martin Campbell and written by Richard Wenk, the film is produced by Arthur Sarkissian, Moshe Diamant, Rob Van Norden, Yariv Lerner, and Chris Milburn.
Movie Talk

