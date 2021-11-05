Stillwater (2021, D: Tom McCarthy) S: Matt Damon
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,209
Likes: 0
Received 1,063 Likes on 723 Posts
Stillwater (2021, D: Tom McCarthy) S: Matt Damon
A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award® winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.In Theaters July 30th.
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Stillwater (2021, D: Tom McCarthy) S: Matt Damon
Not sure how much I like Damon with that weird southern accent. Almost as grating as hearing a Boston accent from someone from outside the state.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off