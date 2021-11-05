DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Stillwater (2021, D: Tom McCarthy) S: Matt Damon

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Stillwater (2021, D: Tom McCarthy) S: Matt Damon

   
Old 05-11-21, 09:33 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,209
Likes: 0
Received 1,063 Likes on 723 Posts
Stillwater (2021, D: Tom McCarthy) S: Matt Damon



A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award® winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.In Theaters July 30th.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 05-11-21, 10:23 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 17,441
Received 523 Likes on 379 Posts
Re: Stillwater (2021, D: Tom McCarthy) S: Matt Damon
Looks interesting, though I came in her thinking it was an Almost Famous sequel.
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 05-11-21, 10:29 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 5,989
Received 46 Likes on 36 Posts
Re: Stillwater (2021, D: Tom McCarthy) S: Matt Damon
Not sure how much I like Damon with that weird southern accent. Almost as grating as hearing a Boston accent from someone from outside the state.
jpcamb is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Riders of Justice (2021, D: Jensen) - S: Mads Mikkelsen

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.