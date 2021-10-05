Golden Globes: Hollywood Foreign Press under fire; NBC cancels 2022 broadcast

Re: Golden Globes 2021...TV discussion thread, i guess. (Sun, 2.28.21)

I suspect there was a lot of pressure inside the industry after the horrible showing of the Oscars in the ratings to target the Golden Globes, since they were/are ripe for criticism. The thinking probably is that the Oscars will do better with one less major awards show to worry about...it won't work, of course (those great ratings aren't coming back), but I'm guessing that's what the thinking is.