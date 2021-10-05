Riders of Justice (2021, D: Jensen) - S: Mads Mikkelsen
Riders of Justice (2021, D: Jensen) - S: Mads Mikkelsen
RIDERS OF JUSTICE follows recently-deployed Markus, who is forced to return home to care for his teenage daughter after his wife is killed in a tragic train accident. But when a survivor of the wrecked train surfaces claiming foul play, Markus begins to suspect his wife was murdered and embarks on a mission to find those responsible.
In theaters May 14 and on demand May 21
Directed by Anders Thomas Jensen
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/riders_of_justice
