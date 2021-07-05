Faces of Death update in the works
Faces of Death update in the works
https://view.email.hollywoodreporter...ea22946cb6425f
FACES OF DEATH IS GETTING A 21ST CENTURY MAKEOVER.
Legendary Entertainment, the company behind Godzilla vs. Kong, has picked up the rights to the title with the goal of launching a new horror franchise based on the grizzly cult hit from the VHS era.
Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber, the team behind the 2018 psychological thriller Cam, will write and direct, respectively.
The original movie, released in 1978 and meant to act like a documentary, had the conceit of a pathologist exploring gruesome ways to die via footage purportedly culled from around the world. In reality, most of the death scenes were staged and faked, but no matter, the movie had its producers’ desired effect: outrage, revulsion, banning, and, of course, a money-making hit.
For those who don't know what this IP is, the original movies were fake scripted snuff films from the late 1970s to 1980s with supposedly real depictions of death and murder. They filmed it like it was a documentary.
They were very popular in the VHS era and when I was in Elementary school. I think I saw most of them.
