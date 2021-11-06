Rogue Hostage (2021) -- Tyrese Gibson, John Malkovich, Michael Jai White

Quote:



Rogue Hostage follows single father and former Marine Kyle Snowden (Tyrese Gibson), who is struggling to adjust to life with PTSD. On a routine stop for his job in Child Protective Services, Kyle finds himself and a group of innocent customers trapped inside his stepfathers store during a hostile take-over by militant maniac Eagan Raize. Disturbing details emerge about Eagans violent vendetta against Kyles stepfather, Congressman Sam Nelson (John Malkovich), threatening the lives of everyone inside, including the Congressman and Kyles young daughter. In a race against time, Kyle must battle against the terrorists as well as his personal demons to secure the store and save everyone. Starring: Tyrese Gibson, John Malkovich, Holly Taylor Directed by: Jon Keeyes Release Date: 6/11/21



