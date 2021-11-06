Rogue Hostage (2021) -- Tyrese Gibson, John Malkovich, Michael Jai White
Rogue Hostage follows single father and former Marine Kyle Snowden (Tyrese Gibson), who is struggling to adjust to life with PTSD. On a routine stop for his job in Child Protective Services, Kyle finds himself and a group of innocent customers trapped inside his stepfathers store during a hostile take-over by militant maniac Eagan Raize. Disturbing details emerge about Eagans violent vendetta against Kyles stepfather, Congressman Sam Nelson (John Malkovich), threatening the lives of everyone inside, including the Congressman and Kyles young daughter. In a race against time, Kyle must battle against the terrorists as well as his personal demons to secure the store and save everyone. Starring: Tyrese Gibson, John Malkovich, Holly Taylor Directed by: Jon Keeyes Release Date: 6/11/21
An actual non-Fast and Furious movie with Tyrese. Die Hard at a small town supermarket.
